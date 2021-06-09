Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.33 Million Investment in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 322,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Achilles Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACHL opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Achilles Therapeutics plc has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.32.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($8.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($7.44). Analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics plc will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Achilles Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Achilles Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

