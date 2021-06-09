Peregrine Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 595,092 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,676,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,814,000 after purchasing an additional 358,912 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $165,222.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $138,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 249,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,025,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,027 shares of company stock worth $1,079,484. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $993.79 million, a P/E ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.76. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.87.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $177.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

