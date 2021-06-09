Peregrine Capital Management LLC Purchases 142,386 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,386 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Immunovant worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 445,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,547 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Immunovant by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Immunovant by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,395,000 after purchasing an additional 84,438 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immunovant alerts:

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $10.43 on Wednesday. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.05.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $38.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Immunovant from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.79.

Immunovant Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.