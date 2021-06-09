Peregrine Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,055 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

NYSE:PBH opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.53.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

