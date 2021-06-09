Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 26,014 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 171,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after buying an additional 273,434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 741,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,783,000 after buying an additional 264,674 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRHC stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.12 and a 12-month high of $69.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

In other news, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $28,953.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,466. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,695 shares of company stock worth $1,729,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

