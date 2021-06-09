Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 273,672 Shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 273,672 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.68% of Universal Insurance worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE UVE opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $440.46 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.15. Universal Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $262.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.11%.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property; and commercial residential multi-peril, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

