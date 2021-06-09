Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 37,529 Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,529 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Open Lending worth $9,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Open Lending by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 11,890,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,735 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,385,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,118,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,645,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,906,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPRO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

LPRO opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.09 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.77. Open Lending Co. has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

