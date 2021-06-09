Peregrine Capital Management LLC Sells 76,486 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,486 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of KAR Auction Services worth $8,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,535,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,797 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,542,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,140,000 after acquiring an additional 948,727 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,346,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,379 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 15.1% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,336,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,625,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,477,000 after acquiring an additional 39,329 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KAR shares. Bank of America raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

