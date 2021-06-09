Peregrine Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 137,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Southwest Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,388,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,339,000 after buying an additional 335,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after buying an additional 79,341 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SWX opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.07. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $75.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.15.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $885.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.60 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

