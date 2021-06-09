Peregrine Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,658 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 116.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $101,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $63,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,156 shares of company stock worth $344,219. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $45.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.13.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.17). As a group, research analysts predict that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BDTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to block the function of family of oncogenic proteins defined by driver mutations across a range of tumor types, and which affect the epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR), the tyrosine-protein kinase, or human epidermal growth factor receptor 2.

