Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.09. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 8,687 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.49.

Get Perma-Pipe International alerts:

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PPIH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 20.5% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 117,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 34.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 195,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 49,945 shares during the last quarter. 27.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. The company offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Pipe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Pipe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.