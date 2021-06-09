Perpetual Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $11.50 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $8.91 or 0.00023834 BTC on major exchanges. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $194.19 million and approximately $11.50 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00067513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.31 or 0.00891633 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049734 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,294.12 or 0.08811964 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

