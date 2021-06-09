Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.

PDL traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 5,686,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

