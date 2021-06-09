Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 2 ($0.03) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price.
PDL traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 5,686,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,532,036. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 3.81 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of £138.37 million and a PE ratio of -0.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.49.
About Petra Diamonds
See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Petra Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petra Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.