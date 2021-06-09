Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the quarter. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after buying an additional 8,760,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pfizer by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $162,707,000. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.73.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.59. The stock had a trading volume of 733,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,600,182. The company has a market capitalization of $221.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.27%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

