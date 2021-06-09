Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 477,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,740 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $38.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60. The company has a market cap of $217.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

