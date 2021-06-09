Phala Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.91

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phala Network coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00002505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market cap of $162.45 million and approximately $31.59 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

