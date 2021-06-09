Phantasma Hits Market Capitalization of $24.73 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $24.73 million and $57,832.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,019.57 or 0.99726771 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00037261 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00010294 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00072069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001006 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009067 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,756,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

