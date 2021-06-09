Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 2,264 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 2,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 942,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,020,780.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,211 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $401,129.58.

On Friday, May 28th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 8,905 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $322,271.95.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 12,358 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $452,797.12.

On Monday, May 24th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 10,594 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $377,782.04.

On Thursday, May 20th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 7,098 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $249,139.80.

On Friday, May 14th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 100 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 11,776 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $417,341.44.

On Friday, May 7th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $35,415.33.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 6,936 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $243,731.04.

PHAT stock opened at $34.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $55.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after acquiring an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,239,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,739,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,647,000 after acquiring an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,941,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.