Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Increased to $126.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $91.00 to $126.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

PSX stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $93.79.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,399,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,073,000 after buying an additional 3,727,385 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,908,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,301,616,000 after buying an additional 2,490,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 327.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,053,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $213,528,000 after buying an additional 2,339,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after buying an additional 1,053,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

