Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Bought by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,651. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.94. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

