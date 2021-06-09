Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by German American Bancorp Inc.

German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSX stock traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $93.49. 77,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,651. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

