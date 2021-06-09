Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,840 shares during the quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of PSX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.53. 46,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,765,651. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $93.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

