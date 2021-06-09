Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Lowered to Buy at Investec

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

PNXGF stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Phoenix Group has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

