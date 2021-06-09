Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.26 million-43.32 million.

Shares of NYSE FENG traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.75. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,144. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter.

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

