Phoenixcoin (PXC) Price Reaches $0.0213 on Top Exchanges

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $44.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,263.89 or 0.99683129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00037189 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.15 or 0.00963410 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $140.00 or 0.00374508 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $177.83 or 0.00475696 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00076643 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004009 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,101,662 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

