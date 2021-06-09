Phoneum (PHT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $10,681.00

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoneum has a market cap of $1.08 million and $10,681.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.70 or 0.00889421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,292.40 or 0.08828304 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,743,948,731 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.