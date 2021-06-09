Phore (PHR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $11,184.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. In the last week, Phore has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $4.73 million and approximately $11,184.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000536 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00013441 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.65 or 0.00580291 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,182,685 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The official website for Phore is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

