Pinkcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.01 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $6,152.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.06 or 0.00471688 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003932 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $467.67 or 0.01260130 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 453,411,616 coins and its circulating supply is 428,151,180 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

