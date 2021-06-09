Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 91.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 212,984 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

