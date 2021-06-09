Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 2.9%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 779,295 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,462,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.07% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

