Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Phreesia in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.17). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phreesia’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PHR. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Phreesia from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.96.

Phreesia stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.34 and a beta of 1.18. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Phreesia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Phreesia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,333,000 after acquiring an additional 18,454 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Phreesia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Phreesia by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Phreesia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $824,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $107,788.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,563. Company insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

