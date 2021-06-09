PirateCash Trading Down 15.2% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One PirateCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PirateCash has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1,137.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000113 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000683 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,714,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

