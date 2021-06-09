Pivot Token Hits One Day Volume of $208,962.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $208,962.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00068258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00024633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.27 or 0.00907596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,241.85 or 0.08935772 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.