Playgroundz (IOG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2,105.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded up 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Playgroundz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $2.14 million and approximately $2,105.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002454 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00062326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.90 or 0.00227789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00211215 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.94 or 0.01298673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,917.35 or 0.99895474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Playgroundz Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

