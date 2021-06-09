Plian (PI) Price Reaches $0.0180 on Major Exchanges

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last week, Plian has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $14.88 million and $109,474.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0180 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00068583 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.88 or 0.00906727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.30 or 0.08950696 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00049387 BTC.

Plian Coin Profile

Plian is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 824,537,355 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling Plian

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Plian using one of the exchanges listed above.

