Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Plutus PowerGen Plc (LON:PPG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Plutus PowerGen shares last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 20,717,414 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £1.21 million and a PE ratio of -0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

About Plutus PowerGen (LON:PPG)

Plutus PowerGen Plc, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates flexible standby electricity generation sites in the United Kingdom. The company sells its power to national energy suppliers. Plutus PowerGen Plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

