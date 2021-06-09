Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $66.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post sales of $66.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.50 million. Points International reported sales of $40.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year sales of $295.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.53 million to $299.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $360.70 million to $403.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Points International.

Get Points International alerts:

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCOM. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Points International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Points International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 838.1% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,423,000 after buying an additional 379,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PCOM opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Points International has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a market capitalization of $260.71 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 1.60.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Points International (PCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.