Polkadex Market Capitalization Reaches $42.14 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $42.14 million and $2.68 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $21.46 or 0.00057935 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.47 or 0.00222666 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00208959 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $506.16 or 0.01366631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,106.26 or 1.00186453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars.

