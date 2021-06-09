Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Market Cap Tops $2.32 Million

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $2.32 million and approximately $1,726.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be purchased for about $127.21 or 0.00348478 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00069441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00025451 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.38 or 0.00932440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.99 or 0.09045458 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00050168 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polyient Games Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polyient Games Governance Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polyient Games Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

