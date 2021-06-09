Poolz Finance Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.86 Million (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.32 or 0.00011626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $6.83 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.00220747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00208919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $485.26 or 0.01307238 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,118.78 or 0.99994016 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

