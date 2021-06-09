PopularCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 105.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. PopularCoin has a market cap of $216,404.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PopularCoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00067056 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.55 or 0.00458182 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,385.87 or 0.99852393 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00037089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00012115 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00071943 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

POP is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,158,754,077 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PopularCoin’s official message board is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

