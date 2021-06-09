Populous (PPT) Price Hits $1.95

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00005279 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded 24.2% lower against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $103.86 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00067750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00024931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.86 or 0.00900877 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00049270 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.68 or 0.08835835 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (CRYPTO:PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

