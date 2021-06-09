Portion Price Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRT)

Portion (CURRENCY:PRT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Portion has traded down 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Portion coin can now be bought for about $0.0255 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $61,684.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00025344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.19 or 0.00900511 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,288.83 or 0.08862013 BTC.

Portion (CRYPTO:PRT) is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,098,361 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Portion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

