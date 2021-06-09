PowerPool (CVP) Price Hits $1.20 on Major Exchanges

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $38.27 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003219 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, PowerPool has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PowerPool Coin Profile

PowerPool (CRYPTO:CVP) is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,890,985 coins. PowerPool’s official message board is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

