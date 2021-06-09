PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PREKF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.71.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

OTCMKTS:PREKF opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of $5.88 and a one year high of $14.00.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.