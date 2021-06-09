PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3610235 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.59.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

