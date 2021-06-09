PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.42 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.54. PrairieSky Royalty has a 12 month low of C$7.83 and a 12 month high of C$14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44.
PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3610235 earnings per share for the current year.
About PrairieSky Royalty
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.
