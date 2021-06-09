Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) will report $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Premier’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.59. Premier reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Premier.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PINC. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Premier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

PINC opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.23. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Premier by 40.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Premier by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Premier by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier (PINC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.