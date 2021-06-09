Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Lowered by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240,679 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.97% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $43,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 117.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,755 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBH shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $50.58 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $51.01. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

