PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of PriceSmart worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,907,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,085,000 after buying an additional 195,612 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PriceSmart by 28.3% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,804,000 after purchasing an additional 227,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PriceSmart by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 262,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PSMT opened at $92.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.02 and a 52 week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS.

In other PriceSmart news, CEO Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $699,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,985,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.71, for a total value of $1,954,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,773 shares of company stock worth $14,538,793. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

