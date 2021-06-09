Primecoin Reaches Market Cap of $4.77 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last seven days, Primecoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a total market cap of $4.77 million and $1.46 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,538,564 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.